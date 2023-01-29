One man taken into custody after barricaded standoff in Gallia County

The man threatened to use a firearm to hurt himself, taken into custody unharmed
Police Lights
Police Lights(WBNG)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - A man has been taken into custody following a barricaded standoff in Gallia County Sunday morning.

In a news release by Gallia County Sheriff, Matt Champlin, just after 6:30 Sunday morning Gallia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hawthorn Lane, Sprinfield Township on a report of a man who had a firearm and threatening to use it on himself.

Deputies spoke with the man briefly and attempted to get him help, but he was uncooperative.

The release says the man barricaded himself into a second story apartment, continued to refuse cooperation, and indicated he wanted to hurt himself.

During the incident, deputies were able to get the man to relinquish the handgun, however he continued to barricade himself inside the apartment and refused to communicate with deputies.

It was unclear if any other weapons were inside the apartment at the time.

Because of this, the man’s unwillingness to communicate with deputies, and his expressed desire to hurt himself, irritant gas was released into the apartment.

After a short period of time, the man began communicating by phone and left the apartment. He was taken into custody unharmed.

He was taken from scene unharmed and is being provided care for mental health crisis, according to Sheriff Champlin.

Gallia County EMS, Springfield Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted.

