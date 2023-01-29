PHS Red Wings host Red Wing workshop for elementary schoolers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This afternoon the Parkersburg High School Red Wing’s hosted their Red Wing workshop for grades K-5.

Over sixty elementary schoolers gathered in the PHS gym to learn choreography to ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’. Each grade will perform different sections of the song in front of a Parkersburg crowd on February 9.

For senior captain, Chelsea Haught, today’s event has been in the making for years.

“I started to dance when I was about five, I’ve always loved it and I decided to join Red Wings when I went to high school. It’s kind of surreal because I used to be this little and although I don’t remember that but I just love being able to teach them and watch them have fun,” Haught said.

Not only for Haught but the entire Red Wing team has seen growth over the years.

“It really shows how far we’ve come the fact that we can all teach these kids what we know and what we love to do is really surreal and fun,” said Haught.

Being able to teach students like 11-year-old Elliana Friend who is just excited to learn the full dance and perform.

“I’ve been performing for eight years now...I think I’m excited to just finish the dance and have it down and remembered. Just being able to remember it,” Friend said.

You can catch all 60+ performers when the PHS Men’s varsity basketball team takes on Riverside on February 9.

