Racine, Ohio Southern FFA organizes luggage drive

RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Southern Future Farmers of America club at Southern High School in Racine, Ohio is running a luggage drive.

The FFA group is accepting suitcases, duffel bags, and other types of luggage that they intend to donate to foster children and families through the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services.

Jenna Meeks, the FFA group’s advisor, spoke to WTAP about the luggage drive, saying foster children often move “from home to home and are left without bag and are left to put their stuff in trash bags.” She said the FFA group was trying to make the transition easier for the children.

Meeks said anyone who is interested in donating can do so at Southern High School any time during the school day. Cash donations can be made in lieu of luggage donations.

The FFA will keep accepting donations until February 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.