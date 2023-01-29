Racine, Ohio Southern FFA organizes luggage drive

WTAP News @ 6 - FFA luggage drive
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Southern Future Farmers of America club at Southern High School in Racine, Ohio is running a luggage drive.

The FFA group is accepting suitcases, duffel bags, and other types of luggage that they intend to donate to foster children and families through the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services.

Jenna Meeks, the FFA group’s advisor, spoke to WTAP about the luggage drive, saying foster children often move “from home to home and are left without bag and are left to put their stuff in trash bags.” She said the FFA group was trying to make the transition easier for the children.

Meeks said anyone who is interested in donating can do so at Southern High School any time during the school day. Cash donations can be made in lieu of luggage donations.

The FFA will keep accepting donations until February 2nd.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to Right) Damion Jackson and Jermaine S. Westbrook II were arrested Thursday due to...
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
City officials are eyeing the WASCO building for multiple purposes.
Marietta building is being considered for 911 center location among other purposes
Charity Lynn Holbert Obit
Obituary: Holbert, Charity Lynn
Sean Michael Masten Obit
Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael
PHS Red Wings host Red Wing workshop
PHS Red Wings host Red Wing workshop for elementary schoolers

Latest News

Michael's robbery
Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
MOV Youth Choir performs in Artsbridge
Mid-Ohio Valley Youth Choir performs this Sunday at the Artsbridge Winter Music Series
West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools
A Work of Heart business contract will soon come to an end
A Work of Heart’s contract with the Grand Central Mall will come to an end after 14 years of business