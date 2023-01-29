A Work of Heart’s contract with the Grand Central Mall will come to an end after 14 years of business

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In just a week the 14 year contract of A Work of Heart will come to an end. Something the business wasn’t expecting but has decided to take a positive outlook on the decision.

“We’re obviously sad but we’ve come to accept the decision,” said Owner. Dee Jones.

Over 14 years Jones says the relationships she has made within the community are simply irreplaceable.

“It’s very emotional for us but it’s also probably a good thing for us. I appreciate the friendships we have had, our employees are wonderful and we’ve all built relationships with the people of the area. We love ya is really what we want to say. We love ya and thank you,” Jones said.

The store will be replaced but the family has decided to keep their online store for the foreseeable future.

“I still have artwork that I think I would be able to ship. The online store won’t have the variety of things the store has but we will be open for business online,” said Jones.

The entire store until close will be 50% off

