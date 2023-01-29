A Work of Heart’s contract with the Grand Central Mall will come to an end after 14 years of business

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In just a week the 14 year contract of A Work of Heart will come to an end. Something the business wasn’t expecting but has decided to take a positive outlook on the decision.

“We’re obviously sad but we’ve come to accept the decision,” said Owner. Dee Jones.

Over 14 years Jones says the relationships she has made within the community are simply irreplaceable.

“It’s very emotional for us but it’s also probably a good thing for us. I appreciate the friendships we have had, our employees are wonderful and we’ve all built relationships with the people of the area. We love ya is really what we want to say. We love ya and thank you,” Jones said.

The store will be replaced but the family has decided to keep their online store for the foreseeable future.

“I still have artwork that I think I would be able to ship. The online store won’t have the variety of things the store has but we will be open for business online,” said Jones.

The entire store until close will be 50% off

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left to Right) Damion Jackson and Jermaine S. Westbrook II were arrested Thursday due to...
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
City officials are eyeing the WASCO building for multiple purposes.
Marietta building is being considered for 911 center location among other purposes
Charity Lynn Holbert Obit
Obituary: Holbert, Charity Lynn
Sean Michael Masten Obit
Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael
PHS Red Wings host Red Wing workshop
PHS Red Wings host Red Wing workshop for elementary schoolers

Latest News

Michael's robbery
Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
MOV Youth Choir performs in Artsbridge
Mid-Ohio Valley Youth Choir performs this Sunday at the Artsbridge Winter Music Series
West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools
Southern Highschool FFA organizes luggage drive
Racine, Ohio Southern FFA organizes luggage drive