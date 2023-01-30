Artsbridge opens up applications for their Donna Campbell & Janet Frazier awards

Artsbridge Logo
Artsbridge Logo(Artsbridge)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the summer of 2019 Parkersburg native, Luke Frazier, came to Artsbridge with an idea for a scholarship.

That same year two scholarships named after Frazier’s grandmothers were adopted by Artsbridge.

The scholarships are available to West Virginia graduating high school seniors that are involved in the arts.

The Donna Campbell award has been expanded from one student to now two students who will win the scholarship award. For each student the scholarship has also been raised to $1500.

The Janet Frazier award will be for two staff members and they will be awarded $1000 each for the opportunity to enhance the learning experience of their students.

President of the scholarship board, Dianne Davis, says investing time and money in the youth always pays off in the long run.

“It has to raise their opinion and self-esteem of their self. They have been extremely grateful we get thank yous back that say thank you so much for your help and they’re very appreciative and the parents are very appreciative,” Davis said.

These Scholarship award opportunities are available to all students in our service area in WV which includes, Wood, Ritchie, Pleasants, Jackson, Roane, Doddridge, Tyler and Wirt in West Virginia.

For information on how to apply you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael's robbery
UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
A Work of Heart business contract will soon come to an end
A Work of Heart’s contract with the Grand Central Mall will come to an end after 14 years of business
West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools
Police Lights
One man taken into custody after barricaded standoff in Gallia County
Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey...
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case

Latest News

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests suspect who planned school shooting
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests suspect who planned school shooting
Meigs County Sheriff's Office looking for missing elderly man
Meigs County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing elderly man
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies
Police: 1 of 2 boys recovered after Amber Alert has died
The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its Groundhog Day event this week, complete...
West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event