Artsbridge opens up applications for their Donna Campbell & Janet Frazier awards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the summer of 2019 Parkersburg native, Luke Frazier, came to Artsbridge with an idea for a scholarship.

That same year two scholarships named after Frazier’s grandmothers were adopted by Artsbridge.

The scholarships are available to West Virginia graduating high school seniors that are involved in the arts.

The Donna Campbell award has been expanded from one student to now two students who will win the scholarship award. For each student the scholarship has also been raised to $1500.

The Janet Frazier award will be for two staff members and they will be awarded $1000 each for the opportunity to enhance the learning experience of their students.

President of the scholarship board, Dianne Davis, says investing time and money in the youth always pays off in the long run.

“It has to raise their opinion and self-esteem of their self. They have been extremely grateful we get thank yous back that say thank you so much for your help and they’re very appreciative and the parents are very appreciative,” Davis said.

These Scholarship award opportunities are available to all students in our service area in WV which includes, Wood, Ritchie, Pleasants, Jackson, Roane, Doddridge, Tyler and Wirt in West Virginia.

