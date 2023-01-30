Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests suspect who planned school shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect who planned to shoot Ripley Middle School.

Jackson Co. officials say that they responded to a call late Sunday afternoon about a potential school shooting at Ripley Middle School.

Deputies found the posts being made by a juvenile male to be credible and arrested the suspect at a rural county location and seized electronic devices that corroborated the initial fears. As a result, the juvenile has been charged with terroristic threats and is awaiting placement in a state juvenile facility.

Officials say the investigation was worked jointly between the sheriff’s department, the Jackson Co. school board and superintendent Will Hosaflook.

Hosaflook said in a statement that all threats to schools or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly and that he wants to thank the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. for its quick work and assistance keeping the schools safe and secure. Hosaflook says that at this time schools are still in session and that open communication is being made with families of Ripley Middle School on this issue.

