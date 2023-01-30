Meigs County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing elderly man

By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing elderly man.

According to Captain Frank Stewart, on Sunday, January 29, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing elderly male. The male is identified as Clinton M. Dinguss and is described as being 73 years of age, approximately 5′6″ tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Dinguss left his residence yesterday evening at approximately 5 p.m. after he had an argument with a family member. Dinguss packed a bag of clothes and took his medication with him; however, he left the bag of clothing on the front porch. Dinguss left the residence on foot and was last seen wearing a RealTree brand camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and slip on tennis shoes.

Dinguss went missing from his residence located on Titus Road and was last seen yesterday evening on Leading Creek Road.

Deputies have continued to search the area on foot and are using a drone over the area in an attempt to locate the subject.

Dinguss is reported to have PTSD and has been diagnosed with being in the early stages of dementia according to family members.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Clinton Dinguss should please contact 911.

UPDATE: Clinton Dinguss has been located and returned to safety.

