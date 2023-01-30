Obituary: Bechtold, Frank Lemoine

By Phillip Hickman
Jan. 30, 2023
Frank Lemoine Bechtold, 81, of New Matamoras, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Parkersburg, WV. He was born on March 12, 1941, in Alton, IL., the son of Bernard John and Dorothy Mary Hefley.

He was a retired US Postal Service Route Carrier and a Veteran of Viet Nam in the U.S. Army for 23 years. He is a member of VFW Post #5108 in Marietta and American Legion Post #64.

He was a member of Matamoras Lodge # 374 and was a Past Master, Past Patron of Matamoras Order of Eastern Star No 261, Past Royal Patron of Amaranth in WV, Past Watchman of the Shepherd of White Shrine of Jerusalem, member of Ben Bey Grotto, Past Monarch of Cyrus Grotto, Valley of Quincy Il AASR, Nemesis Shrine, Marietta Chapter RAM #1, Marietta Council #78 R &SM, and Marietta Commandery No 50 KT.

On November 17, 1984, he married Mary Taylor, who survives along with one son Anthoney Bechtold of Alabama, one granddaughter Addison, one stepdaughter Michelle Bechtold of Kentucky, one sister Dorothy Gross of Godfrey, Il, one brother John Bechtold of the State of Washington and several nephews and nieces and brothers and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by one daughter Kimberly Bechtold and one brother Bernard Bechtold.

