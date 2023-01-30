Obituary: Clegg, Linda “Sue”

Linda “Sue” Clegg, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on January 29th after an extended illness. A daughter of the late Lewis and Mollie Newton Yonaley. She grew up in Newport, Ohio. After getting married, she moved to Parkersburg, where she had resided for over 50 years.

Sue worked at Washington-Morgan Community Action for 45 years. She had many friends there and enjoyed any opportunity to go places and do things with them. Bowling was one of her favorite pastimes. She also loved to travel, go to car shows, truck pulls, boating, and so many other things. When she was younger, she would jump at any chance to do the things that the guys did and had a very competitive spirit. Sue loved animals and had many pets throughout her lifetime. She often referred to her dog Katie as her best friend, and she took her almost everywhere with her that she could.

She loved her family. Included in this family were her friends. Not just hers but her husband Denny’s and many others. Several thought of her as “mom,” and she treated all of them as if they were her own. Sue always wanted to help almost everyone. She will be sorely missed.

Sue is survived by her son Cody Watson, Brother Ron Yonaley, sister-in-law Sally Shipley, and Nephews: Mel Shipley, Brian Yonaley, and Phil Shipley. Nieces: Julie Bonnema and Jill Lewellyn. She is also survived by countless friends/family and one very special friend this last year Woody Mace.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Denny Clegg, and his mother, Virginia Clegg.

A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Chris Waldron officiating. A gathering of friends and family will take place one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg in honor of Sue’s love for animals and pets.

Online condolences can be made by visiting https://www.lamberttatman.com/.

