Obituary: Dearth, Sarah Ellen “Peggy”

Sarah Ellen “Peggy” Dearth, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 29, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born June 8, 1932, in Belpre, OH, a daughter of the late Julius and Dora Gregg Odgen.

Peggy was such a kind, wonderful person with a great smile that showed she cared for her family, church family, and friends alike. She adored her children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Peg was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ in the Parkersburg area, most recently the Rosemar Church, but also the Camden Avenue, North End, and Sunrise congregations in the past.

Surviving are her children: Deborah Beaver (Brian) of Parkersburg and Mark Dearth (Annette) of Charleston, grandchildren: Sean and Baylee Dearth, brother Don Odgen of Vienna; sisters: Mary Daniel of Parkersburg and LeeAnn Shears (Leonard) of Parkersburg along with several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Dearth, on May 2, 2010.

Funeral services will be Thursday 1 PM at the Camden Avenue Church of Christ with Evangelist Rod Goddard officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from 11-1 at the Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Love and Care Assisted Living, 5368 DuPont Road, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavitttFuneralHome.com.

