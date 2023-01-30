Obituary: Dearth, Sarah Ellen “Peggy”

Sarah Ellen “Peggy” Dearth Obit
Sarah Ellen “Peggy” Dearth Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sarah Ellen “Peggy” Dearth, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 29, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was born June 8, 1932, in Belpre, OH, a daughter of the late Julius and Dora Gregg Odgen.

Peggy was such a kind, wonderful person with a great smile that showed she cared for her family, church family, and friends alike.  She adored her children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.  Peg was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ in the Parkersburg area, most recently the Rosemar Church, but also the Camden Avenue, North End, and Sunrise congregations in the past.

Surviving are her children:  Deborah Beaver (Brian) of Parkersburg and Mark Dearth (Annette) of Charleston, grandchildren: Sean and Baylee Dearth, brother Don Odgen of Vienna; sisters:  Mary Daniel of Parkersburg and LeeAnn Shears (Leonard) of Parkersburg along with several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Dearth, on May 2, 2010.

Funeral services will be Thursday 1 PM at the Camden Avenue Church of Christ with Evangelist Rod Goddard officiating.  Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.  Visitation will be Thursday from 11-1 at the Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Love and Care Assisted Living, 5368 DuPont Road, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavitttFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael's robbery
UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
A Work of Heart business contract will soon come to an end
A Work of Heart’s contract with the Grand Central Mall will come to an end after 14 years of business
West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools
Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office have identified the woman as Colleen Audrey...
Former Portsmouth woman identified as victim in 52 year-old cold case
Police Lights
One man taken into custody after barricaded standoff in Gallia County

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Nelson, Mary E.
Howard Keith Poole Obit
Obituary: Poole, Howard Keith
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: McCollum, Catherine Theresa Heppler
Linda “Sue” Clegg Obit
Obituary: Clegg, Linda “Sue”