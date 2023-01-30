Obituary: Fought, Donna Jean Grimm

By Phillip Hickman
Jan. 30, 2023
Donna Jean Grimm Fought, age 91, who lived for many years at 131 South Street, Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord she so faithfully served throughout her lifetime on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray Fought, brother Gray Grimm, of Vienna, WV, and Shirley Boso, Lubeck, WV; sons Mark Fought of Fredericksburg, VA, and David Fought, Parkersburg; and three grandchildren – Kaitlyn Burton of Fredericksburg, VA, Bethany Fought, Parkersburg, and Ethan Fought, Parkersburg.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Grimm of Parkersburg, and a grandson, Blake Fought, of Blacksburg, VA., and a great-granddaughter, Lydia Burton, of Fredericksburg, VA.

She was the oldest child of Kenneth and Almeda Grimm, Parkersburg.

She was a 1949 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She worked as an administrative assistant at the Parkersburg accounting firm Starling, Gramlich, and Hackett, then as an administrative assistant at Stevens Construction Company in Parkersburg, and at the Bureau of Public Debt’s Federal Credit Union in Parkersburg before retiring.

She attended Broadway Baptist Church (now Harmony Baptist Church) in Parkersburg for several years, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Church Treasurer, and Church Secretary and sang in the church choir. She later attended Jefferson Baptist Temple.  She was a member of the Gospel Music Reunion (GMR) choir that performed at various Parkersburg area locations for several years.

Memorial services will be held at Leavitt Funeral Services and Crematory, 403 7 The Street, Parkersburg, WV, on Thursday, 2 February 2023, at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held at The Leavitt Funeral Services and Crematory on Wednesday, 1 February 2023, from 2:00-4:00 pm and from 6:00-8:00 pm. Following the memorial service, a brief burial service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery South, 2601 14 Th Avenue, Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

