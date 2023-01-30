Obituary: Hannah, Mary Sue

Mary Sue Hannah (Sue), 68, Passed away at the Clay Health Care Center, Big Otter, WV, on January 24, 2023.

Sue was born January 30, 1954, in Roane County, to the late Preston McCumbers and the late Thelma King McCumbers.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence King, and brother Leroy McCumbers.

She Is survived by her two children, son Robert (Melissa) King and daughter Vanessa Clevenger, siblings Johnny McCumbers, Junior McCumbers, France McCumbers, Maxine (Milt) Lane, and Kenny (Anna) McCumbers, nine grandchildren Lawrence (Joni Rogers) King-Isenhart, James King-Isenhart, Maranda King, Donavan King, Marissa King, Dillan King, Margo King, Devan King, and Marleea King, 4 great-grandchildren Cheyenne King-Isenhart, Hazel King-Isenhart, Aliyah Odell, and Rowan Odell.

Sue loved spending time with family, reading romance novels, and embroidery, and she was a retired LPN.

No funeral or memorial services are immediately planned.

The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is planned.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, is honored to serve the Hannah family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.