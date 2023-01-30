Obituary: Hix, June Aileen Hogsett

June Aileen Hogsett Hix, 98, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Wyngate Senior Living Community.

A daughter of the late Charles Nickell and Lucy Green Hogsett, she was born on April 26, 1924, in Alderson, WV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James B. Hix.

She is survived by her daughters, Terry (Bruce) Benson of Champaign, IL and Cathy (Erick) Bretz of Muncie, IN; sister, Ann Eskins of Alderson, WV; grandchildren, Emily Benson of Savoy, IL, Anna Benson of Chicago, IL, Adam Bretz of Argentina, Erin Bretz of Muncie, IN and Ian (Annie) Bretz of Carmel, IN; nephew, Clint (Gina) Eskins of Frankford, WV; and niece, Stacy Eskins of Alderson, WV.

June attended Alderson County Schools and graduated from Charleston School of Commerce. She was employed with FMC South Charleston, Guthrie Morris Campbell of Charleston, WV, and Dils Department Store of Parkersburg, WV. June was a member of Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 19 of Alderson, WV, for over 50 years; MuGamma Chapter, Alpha Iota Sorority, First United Methodist Church, One Plus Class, and Esther Circle.

A visitation and memorial service will be planned this coming spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 1001 Juliana St, Parkersburg, WV 26101, or a charity of your choice.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted by the Hix family to assist with arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share words of comfort by signing the guestbook.

