Obituary: Horner, Katherine Rene

Katherine Rene Horner, 64, of Belleville, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Carl Russell Slusher, Sr. and Zarah B. (Monroe) Somerville.

She had worked for Fenton Art Glass.  She liked animals and was a member of the 4H Club.  She enjoyed collecting turtles and her flower garden.  She was a very kind woman to everyone, almost to a fault.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-nine years, Randall Alan Horner I; four children, Heather Sylvester (Jason) of Washington, WV, Amy Scott (Jim Mace) of Parkersburg, Jessica Mixer (Chris) of Martinsburg, WV, and Alan Horner (Amanda) of Parkersburg; five grandchildren Mackenzie Sylvester, Regan Sprouse, Brayden Sylvester, Zaela Horner, and Valarie Mixer; and three siblings Nancy Shreeves of Parkersburg, Russell Slusher of Parkersburg, and Frank Slusher of Mineral Wells.  She will be missed by many other friends and family.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

