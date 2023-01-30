Obituary: McCollum, Catherine Theresa Heppler

Catherine Theresa Heppler McCollum passed away at her daughter’s residence Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Born in Wichita, KS, on February 12, 1927, to the late Susan Catherine Pantenburg and Nicolas William Heppler, she was the oldest of six children with one sister, LeVeda Bryce, still living in Kansas.

She worked as a secretary for a law firm prior to marrying the late Ralph D. McCollum. They had two daughters, Sue Ann Wingrove (Dean) and the late Karen D. Haga, who was married to Clarence E. Haga. Catherine was the stepmother to the late Russell McCollum, Gary McCollum (Joyce), and Ann Lewis (Jud). Catherine had six grandchildren, Rae Ann Kesterson (Brent), Gerald Hill (Brenda), Phillip Hill (Angie), Clarissa Knowlton (Jeremey), Alan Haga, and Kelly Haga, and nine great-grandchildren.

Catherine worked hard on their farm in the Nutter Farm community, plus worked at the Cairo Garment Factory for several years. She liked to sew, crochet, and do yardwork, including mowing her own yard until she was 92 years old. Best of all, she enjoyed being with family and friends.

A special thank you is extended to the Smith Family of Nutter Farm for their help and care.

In keeping with Catherine’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at the family’s convenience.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist with arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to sign the guestbook and share words of comfort with her family.

