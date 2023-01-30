Obituary: Nelson, Mary E.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Mary E. Nelson, 80, of Belpre, born May 12, 1942, passed away January 23, 2023, at Ohio Health Grant Medical Center, Columbus, OH.

She leaves many friends and loved ones. Her adopted family, daughter Lucy Stephens; granddaughter Irene Stephens “Sis,” grandson Charles Stephens Jr. “Bub” and his 3 children; great granddaughter Abby, great-grandsons Ciajah and Joey; friends Fred Brady, Chrissy Brandenberry, Nancy Blatt, Tina Byers, Karen Byers, Bob Mason, roommate Vicki Barns and her traveling nurse Laverne Rohr.

Mary enjoyed shopping at yard sales and listening to music. Her favorite artists were Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley, of whom she was a huge fan. She loved spending time with friends and her great-grandkids.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 4-6 pm, at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

