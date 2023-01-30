Obituary: Poole, Howard Keith

Howard Keith Poole, 90, of Washington, WV, passed away on January 28, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU, following a brief illness. He was born on December 14, 1932, in Pennsboro, WV, the son of the late Elias Howard and Iva Gladys Dotson Poole.

Howard graduated from Pennsboro High School with the class of 1951.  He served in the US Army as a Sargent 1st Class for three years, of which two years were served in Europe.  He retired after thirty-five years with DuPont Washington Works, where he worked in the powerhouse.  Howard enjoyed hunting and working in his yard.  He will be remembered as a stay busy person, never meeting a stranger, and for the way, he lived his life for the Lord.  He was a member of the Belleville Church of Christ and considered all at the church as a family.

Howard is survived by Velma Margaret Daugherty Poole, his ever-loving wife of seventy years, sons Larry Poole (friend-Brenda), Bryan Poole (Tammy), Kevin Poole (Brenda), grandchildren Tracey Fortney, Erin Meeks, Keith Jackson Poole, Kasey Poole, Melissa Poole, Sara Poole Angie Lusk, Joey Cox, great-grandchildren Kailey, Katelyn, Natalie, Regan, Grant, Dean, Isabella, McKinzie, Jayden, Jocelyn, sister Sharon Hall.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter Karen Ellison, brother Ethan Poole and grandparents Charles and Minnie Dawson.

Funeral services will be 11 am Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, with John Eaton officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North.

Visitation will be from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

