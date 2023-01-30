Obituary: Robinson, John Preston

John Preston Robinson, 49, of Elizabeth, passed away on January 23, 2023, after an extended illness in Morgantown, WV.

He was born in Warren, Ohio, a son to the late Valerie Neal Williams and John William Robinson, Jr. John, aka Brother John or Uncle John, was one of a kind.

He was a proud father, a momma’s boy, and a friend to many. John never knew a stranger and loved to share a good laugh. All of his friends knew that if they needed a helping hand, Brother John would have their backs. John was also an avid reader. He spent many of his days and nights with his nose in a book and a cold Coca-Cola in hand. Some of his other loves were cooking, classic cars and trucks, guns, and fishing.

He is survived by his father, John W. Robinson, Jr. (Joann), sisters Denise Vernon (Ray) and Stacy Robinson (Nate), former wife and friend Erin Goudy, brother Will Robinson (Justina), children India, Torie, and Timothy Robinson, as well as nephews Corey Robinson, Michael Robinson (Angie), Logan Roberts, Colt Holbert (Veronica), and Jonathan Orrick and niece Hannah Orrick, as well as great niece Miley Morris.

John is preceded in death by his mother, Valerie Neal Williams; sister Teresa Lichlyter; maternal grandparents, Preston and Opal Neal; paternal grandparents, John and Edith Robinson; and stepmother Joyce Robinson.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting memorial donations that will be put towards his burial costs.

The MOV Cremation Society is handling his burial, but no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the coming months.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.