Obituary: Shears, Kelly Jean

Kelly Jean Shears, 56, of Tuppers Plains, OH, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Sharon (Smith) Shears of Vienna, WV, and the late Fredrick Shears.

Kelly graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1984, where she was a member of the Big Red Marching Band and was a state-winning pianist. She worked at the Veterans Memorial Hospital in Pomeroy from 1986 to 1995, as well as serving as an EMT. From 1995 till now, she was working for O’Bleness Hospital. She was Union Steward for AFSCME Local 1252 since 1995, an Executive Board Member for the union since 2000, and became Vice-President in January 2019.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sisters Kimberly Shears and Kathy Shears, both of Vienna; four nieces, Jordan Vierheller, Alyssa Bobo, Melody Foster, and Ellinore Foster; four nephews, Austin Foster, Levi Bobo, Ethan Foster, and Hayden Shears; and her three loving furbabies Tzuki, Mizska, and Zsa-Zsa.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister Kerry Shears-Bobo.

A celebration of Kelly’s life will be held at a later date.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.