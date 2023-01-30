Obituary: Sutton, Paul

Paul Sutton, 93, of Vincent, Ohio, died on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in Hopkinsville, KY, to Edgar Thomas and Mina Lillian Durham Sutton.

Paul received his Bachelor of Science and his Master’s from the University of Kentucky. He went on to get his Ph.D. in Agronomy from Iowa State University. During that time, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force, later retiring from the military as a Lt. Col. Paul spent some time in Japan as a photo interpreter for the Air Force. He was a recruiter for the U.S. Air Force Academy for many years in the Southeast Ohio area. Paul was a Professor of Agronomy for many years and loved to farm. He was a lifetime member of the Gelbvieh Cattle Association, national and Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Walsh Sutton; two sons, Robert P. Sutton (Nancy J.) and Richard K. Sutton (Ming Fang); two step-sons, Richard M. Mollahan and Bartley L. Mollahan; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ingeborg G. Nienhold Sutton, and three siblings, Jesse H. Sutton, Gilbert T. Sutton, and Charlotte L. Sutton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with The Rev. David Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Little Hocking, with full military honors. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home in Barlow.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Paul’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

