Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is facing possible charges after a robbery at a Parkersburg business Sunday afternoon.

Not much information is being released now, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says his department got a call about the incident at 5:09 p.m.

He says police officers had the suspect detained at 5:16 p.m.

Board believes the suspect went into Michael’s and demanded money from an employee. The person was able to get an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the store in a vehicle.

Board says Michael’s employees were able to call 911 and give a good description of the vehicle the suspect left in.

That vehicle and suspect were found a short time later on the 3200 block of Grand Central Avenue.

Board says they are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time but do expect to file charges.

Board says officers will question the suspect, and there is no threat to the community related to this crime.

