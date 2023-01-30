Police: 1 of 2 boys recovered after Amber Alert has died

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say one of the twin Ohio boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered nationwide attention last month has died.

Columbus police said the approximately six-month-old boy was reported not breathing shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday and was pronounced dead less than an hour later at a hospital.

The boy and his brother had been in an idling car taken Dec. 20 as their mother was picking up an order at a restaurant.

One child was found hours later in a parking lot near Dayton International Airport.

The other boy was found on the evening of Dec. 22 in an abandoned car in Indianapolis.

