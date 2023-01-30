Sen. Michael Azinger speaks on his support for SB 262 passing the senate

WTAP News @ 5 - Sen. Michael Azinger speaks on his support for SB 262 passing the senate
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the high school athlete transfer bill passing the West Virginia Senate on January 25th, state officials are hoping to see this bill continue to pass through the next level of the house.

The transfer bill is designed to not allow any athletic ineligibility for first-time transfers in West Virginia. The bill passed with a 27 to five vote with two state senators absent.

One of the state senators for this bill is third district senator, Michael Azinger of Wood County.

The bill is criticized for potentially setting up unfair competition and possible issues with academics by W.Va. Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) executive director, Bernie Dolan.

However, Azinger believes this is a freedom bill that will benefit many high school students. As well as the fact that an ineligibility restriction could be damaging for a student who isn’t transferring for athletic reasons.

“A lot of students transfer for different reasons. Not just athletics. And the majority of them actually aren’t related to athletics. Students, they move around and go to different schools and that should be perfectly acceptable,” says Azinger.

As of now, the bill is introduced to the House Education on January 26th.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

