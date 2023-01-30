Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent

RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - A teacher at the Southern Local Junior High School in Racine, Ohio is under investigation by the district superintendent and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is in the middle of an investigation to determine whether criminal charges should be brought against junior high math teacher Adam Phillips.

Adam Phillips was previously the subject of disciplinary action in 2013 in the Green Local school district for “conduct unbecoming a licensed educator by allegedly failing to maintain appropriate teacher/student boundaries.”

The Southern Local School Board’s Vice President, Gary D. Evans, said that Phillips has been placed on administrative leave.

