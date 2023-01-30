VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale

Three anglers had a close encounter with a humpback whale about six miles offshore of Wrightsville Beach on Jan. 24. (Source: Andy Connette)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A group of fishermen in North Carolina were surprised when a humpback whale swam within feet of their boat.

Andy Connette sent video to WECT showing the whale about six miles off the shore of Wrightsville Beach.

Connette said the whale circled the boat for about 30 minutes.

“It was an incredible and humbling experience,” Connette said. “It was a rewarding day through and through – good friends, beautiful creature, great fishing and a fantastic sunset coming in. A lifetime memory!”

The fishermen estimated the whale to be around 35 to 40 feet long.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael's robbery
UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
A Work of Heart business contract will soon come to an end
A Work of Heart’s contract with the Grand Central Mall will come to an end after 14 years of business
West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools
Police Lights
One man taken into custody after barricaded standoff in Gallia County
(Left to Right) Damion Jackson and Jermaine S. Westbrook II were arrested Thursday due to...
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants

Latest News

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York Stock...
Fed, set to impose smaller hike, may hint of fewer increases
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies
Police: 1 of 2 boys recovered after Amber Alert has died
The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its Groundhog Day event this week, complete...
West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event
FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 25, 2023....
School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security