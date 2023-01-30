PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Public Library will have a grand opening for their Novel Branch Book Vending Machine on February 10. The library will hold a ribbon cutting and a free library card sign up at Grand Central Mall on February 10 at 11:30 a.m.

Over 150 books of a large variety will be held in the book vending machine for all ages.

Director of library services, Brenna Call, hopes that this book vending machine will help bring access to the knowledge that books can bring.

“Well we have potential to reach different users, we have potential to reach users that might not even necessarily know that our Vienna branch is even here. They may be able to catch one of the buses to the mall as part of their daily routine. It just gives greater access and greater opportunity to make connections with people in the community,” Call said.

Call added she believes the vending machines will have good usage numbers and hopes to expand to other parts of the county.

