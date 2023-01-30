West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event

BUCKHANNON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its Groundhog Day event this week, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie.

The event opens at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the center in Upshur County with groundhog French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.

The state Division of Natural Resources says live music will be provided by the French Creek Elementary School choir, and there will be refreshments, special activities and opportunities to tour the Wildlife Center.

