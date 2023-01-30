West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event

The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its Groundhog Day event this week, complete...
The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its Groundhog Day event this week, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie.(BARRY REEGER | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its Groundhog Day event this week, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie.

The event opens at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the center in Upshur County with groundhog French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.

The state Division of Natural Resources says live music will be provided by the French Creek Elementary School choir, and there will be refreshments, special activities and opportunities to tour the Wildlife Center.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael's robbery
UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
A Work of Heart business contract will soon come to an end
A Work of Heart’s contract with the Grand Central Mall will come to an end after 14 years of business
West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools
Police Lights
One man taken into custody after barricaded standoff in Gallia County
(Left to Right) Damion Jackson and Jermaine S. Westbrook II were arrested Thursday due to...
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants

Latest News

Columbus police: 6-month-old twin of December Amber Alert dies
Police: 1 of 2 boys recovered after Amber Alert has died
The importance of raising awareness of occupational cancer in the fire service
Igniting the Conversation: January is firefighter cancer awareness month
Michael's robbery
UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
MOV Youth Choir performs in Artsbridge
Mid-Ohio Valley Youth Choir performs this Sunday at the Artsbridge Winter Music Series