Former teacher hopes to start classes open to the public on the nation’s government

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Marietta Public School Teacher, Betsy Cook, is looking to start a series of classes that will help inform the public on our government. County, state, and federal level government are just some of the topics that will be covered throughout the course.

Cook says she is hoping these classes will help our democracy grow into more than it is today.

“It’s amazing that sometimes we don’t understand if we have a concern where we need to go with that. Is it a county concern, is it a city concern, should I go to my senator or my congress person. We hope we’ll be able to let people know how our government functions and how you as a citizen can become part of that,” Cook said.

Cook also added she believes with a better general understanding of government that it could make our communities better and more cohesive.

No dates are official yet but as we learn more we will continue to update you.

