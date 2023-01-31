Obituary: Fragale, Joseph P.

Joseph Patrick Fragale, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 29, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  He was born February 21, 1964, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Angelo and Betty O’Quinn Fragale.

Mr. Fragale was a 1982 graduate of Parkersburg High, and a received his Bachelor’s degree from West Virginia Tech.  He worked for the Bureau of Fiscal Services, formerly Public Debt, and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

Joe was an avid golfer and played in the Public Debt league at Oxbow.  He was a WVU fan and a serious movie buff.

Surviving is his wife, Marcia Masters Fragale; two children:  Andrew O. Fragale of Parkersburg and David A. Fragale of Martinsburg; two stepchildren:  David Masters (Gretta) of Marietta and Lacey Robison (Tom) of Parkersburg, two brothers:  Tom Fragale (Lisa) of Houston, TX and Tim Fragale (LeeAnn) of Vienna.  He also leaves behind four grandchildren:  Rylie, Tucker and Kenna Robison, and Roxy Offenberger.

Memorial services will be Saturday 2 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Parkersburg, with Pastor Annie McMillan officiating.  A time of gathering for family and friends will be Saturday from 11:30 to 1:30 at the church.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.  Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

