Obituary: Hemingway, Robin

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Robin Hemingway, 71, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 8, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born on July 29, 1951, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late George and Marlene Leeson Hemingway.

Robin graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1970.  He had worked in retail jewelry with several local jewelry stores in the Parkersburg area for over fifty years. Robin had served in the Army Reserves for a number of years and was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church.

Robin is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Cindi Collins Hemingway; two children, daughter Amy Hemingway and three great-grandchildren Collin and Cameron Hemingway & Myles Buchanan; and son Christian Hemingway (Dara) and grandson Mason, granddaughter Kayla Hemingway and grandson Alex, and cousin Anekia Greiner.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday at St. Andrews United Methodist Church with Rev. Ray Maleke officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

