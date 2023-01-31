Obituary: Nash, W. Shane

W. Shane Nash, 54, of Parkersburg, WV, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence.  He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late William James Nash and Bernice Lemaster.

He was a good person and father who made everyone laugh when he came into the room.  He loved hard and cared deeply for the people he loved.  He was Mr. Fix It All and helped many people in life. Although Shane faced more than his share of tough times in life, he worked hard to overcome life’s challenges and to become the best person he could be.  Never did he demonstrate that courage and commitment to be kinder and better to others than he did in the final chapter of his life.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Tracy (Lyons) Nash; daughter Adrienne Jones of Parkersburg; son Michael Shane Nash of Mansfield, OH; 9 grandchildren; girlfriend, Donna Batten; sister Sonya Neal; and brother Shaun Nash.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Ashley Nash and a sister Tonya Cremeans.

Visitation will be Wednesday 5-6 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

