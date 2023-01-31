Obituary: Springer, Anna Marie

Anna Marie Springer, 67, of Marietta, formerly of New Matamoras, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 29th, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Anna was born July 11th, 1955, in Charleston, South Carolina, to Ervin Junior and Betty Luella {Moore} Dye.

Anna graduated from Frontier High School. She was very giving and kind. She enjoyed crocheting, word searches, and spending time with and talking to family and friends.

Anna will be deeply missed by her sons, Terry “Tj” (Sherry), Jeremy, and Chad Springer. Also, by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, her brothers James (Delta) and John Dye, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Anna was preceded in death by her father, Irvin “Junior,” mother Betty, brother Charlie, and nephews Charlie (little Charlie) Jr. and James (Jimmy) Jr.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11 AM to 1 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750.

Funeral Service will follow at 1 PM. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to her sons, care of Terry Springer, P.O Box 51, Beech Bottom WV, 26030.

