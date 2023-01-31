Obituary: Walker, Dorothy A.

Dorothy A. Walker, 92, of Marietta, Ohio, formerly of Illinois and Florida, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 15, 1930, the daughter of William J. and Anna P. Dagon. Favorite hobbies included making crafts as well as singing in choirs, particularly the Marietta Senior Singers. She greatly enjoyed attending the O’Neill Center Adult Daycare.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband, James P. Walker. She is survived in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Kinser; a son, Jeffrey Walker, and wife Suzanne, all of Marietta; a grandchild, Laura E. Kinser, and fiancée Aly Clark.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the O’Neill Center Adult Daycare staff and the Marietta Memorial Hospital nurses and technicians for their wonderful hospice care.

A celebration of life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the O’Neill Center Adult Daycare program. Appreciation is extended to McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home for handling all arrangements.

