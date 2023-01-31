ODOT & WVDOT speak on how they will prepare for below freezing temperatures after unexpected amount of snowfall

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - ODOT and WVDOT crews started tending to the streets as early as 2:30 a.m. to get the roads cleared for the early morning commuters.

Both departments are looking to work through the night to combat the freezing temperatures we are expected to see through the night.

“With our crews working over the night and throughout the day today they have things looking pretty good on our routes. There is always that potential for spots of snow and ice here or there and certainly as we dip into the teens overnight obviously none of that will have the chance to thaw,” ODOT Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, said.

Wood County Garage Supervisor, Tom Buchanan, asks that everyone be patient as they deal with the possibility of ice through the night.

“Just watch out for ice spots and slick spots on the road our crews will be out there on the roads and patrolling the roads,” Buchanan said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael's robbery
UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
Southern Local teacher under investigation
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
A Work of Heart business contract will soon come to an end
A Work of Heart’s contract with the Grand Central Mall will come to an end after 14 years of business
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests suspect who planned school shooting
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests suspect who planned school shooting
West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools

Latest News

Sheriff Rick Woodyard stepping down as 911 director for Wood County
Sheriff Rick Woodyard stepping down from position as Wood County 911 director
Photo: WVU Athletics
2023 WVU football schedule released
SB 252 will target obscene matter in public libraries as well as schools
Sen. Mike Azinger says legislation to prohibit obscene matter in schools will also affect public libraries: “That’s also the intent.”
Newer ventilation systems have been built into newer firehouses. The vent hooks up to the...
Igniting the Conversation Part Two