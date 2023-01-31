ODOT & WVDOT speak on how they will prepare for below freezing temperatures after unexpected amount of snowfall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - ODOT and WVDOT crews started tending to the streets as early as 2:30 a.m. to get the roads cleared for the early morning commuters.

Both departments are looking to work through the night to combat the freezing temperatures we are expected to see through the night.

“With our crews working over the night and throughout the day today they have things looking pretty good on our routes. There is always that potential for spots of snow and ice here or there and certainly as we dip into the teens overnight obviously none of that will have the chance to thaw,” ODOT Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, said.

Wood County Garage Supervisor, Tom Buchanan, asks that everyone be patient as they deal with the possibility of ice through the night.

“Just watch out for ice spots and slick spots on the road our crews will be out there on the roads and patrolling the roads,” Buchanan said.

