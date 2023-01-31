Sen. Mike Azinger says legislation to prohibit obscene matter in schools will also affect public libraries: “That’s also the intent.”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee will soon consider Senate Bill 252, which aims to prohibit obscene material in or near West Virginia schools.

W.Va. Senator Mike Azinger (R - Wood), the lead sponsor of the legislation, told WTAP that there exists a widespread issue of what he would consider obscene materials appearing in public schools and public libraries. Sen. Azinger specifically cited the graphic memoir “Gender Queer” as an example of the sort of material that he wishes to outlaw.

Despite the book being aimed at adults and not being in any school libraries nor in any public library’s children’s or young adult sections, its inclusion in a display of banned books at a Wood County library last fall caused a stir at a Parkersburg City Council meeting when some Wood County residents attempted to push the city council to censure the library over one sexually explicit panel.

Sen. Azinger said that, though the language of SB 252 only explicitly refers to public schools, part of the bill’s intent is to effectively prohibit “obscene matter” in public libraries as well. Hence the bill’s prohibiting “obscene matter” in or within 2,500 feet of public schools. Because every public library in Wood County is within 2,500 feet of a public school, every limit the bill places on what is allowed in public schools would also apply to public libraries.

In addition to banning obscene matter in public schools, SB 252 would if passed also expand the legal definition of “obscene matter” in the state of West Virginia Currently, Chapter 61 Article 8A of the state code states that obscene matter must meet the following criteria:

“(1) An average person, applying contemporary adult community standards, would find, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest, is intended to appeal to the prurient interest, or is pandered to a prurient interest; (2) An average person, applying community standards, would find depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexually explicit conduct; and (3) A reasonable person would find, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”

SB 252 adds a fourth criterion: “(4) For the purposes of any prohibition, protection or requirement under any and all articles and sections of the Code of West Virginia protecting children from exposure to indecent displays of a sexually explicit nature, such prohibited displays shall include, but not be limited to, any transvestite and/or transgender exposure, performances or display to any minor.”

This provision seems to have little to do with the legislation’s ostensible goal of keeping obscene matter out of schools. It does, however, align with what Azinger said was another purpose of the bill, namely “to keep minors away from transgenders and transgender events.” Sen. Azinger did not describe what that would look like in practice.

