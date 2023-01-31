Sheriff Rick Woodyard stepping down from position as Wood County 911 director

By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard has announced his intention to step down from his role as 911 director for Wood County.

Sheriff Woodyard said that, with construction of the new 911 Center facility nearing completion, he feels confident that he won’t be leaving anyone in the lurch by stepping down. The Sheriff said that he thinks the 911 center would be best served by a director who is independent of other law enforce agencies.

Woodyard said he thinks his time and energy need to be focused on the Sheriff’s office, particularly their staffing issues.

“The challenges here are employees,” said Sheriff Woodyard. “Everyone’s hurting for personnel, so my focus is going to be bringing quality people to the table.”

Woodyard said his efforts to address personnel issues will start with adding civilian investigators to his staff to help take some of the load off his deputies.

Sheriff Woodyard’s resignation as 911 director will be effective on April 1st, the same date he began working as 911 director in 2014.

