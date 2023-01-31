Two-vehicle crash on I-77 south ends with one vehicle in a ditch

A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-77 south near mile maker 183 in Williamstown Tuesday morning.
A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-77 south near mile maker 183 in Williamstown Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-77 south near mile maker 183 in Williamstown Tuesday morning.

The call for the crash came in just before 8 a.m.

One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch in the median of the roadway.

No one was hurt during the crash, according to the Williamstown Mayor/Fire Chief Paul Jordan

The Williamstown Sheriff’s Department, Williamstown Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services all responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael's robbery
UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
Southern Local teacher under investigation
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
A Work of Heart business contract will soon come to an end
A Work of Heart’s contract with the Grand Central Mall will come to an end after 14 years of business
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests suspect who planned school shooting
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests suspect who planned school shooting
West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash occurred on Emerson Ave. near Corbitt hill Rd. in Waverly Tuesday morning.
Two-vehicle crash leads to one person taken to the hospital
SB 252 will target obscene matter in public libraries as well as schools
Sen. Mike Azinger says legislation to prohibit obscene matter in schools will also affect public libraries: “That’s also the intent.”
Newer ventilation systems have been built into newer firehouses. The vent hooks up to the...
Igniting the Conversation Part Two
Part One of WTAP's series - Looking at the importance of raising awareness of cancer in the...
Igniting the Conversation: January is firefighter cancer awareness month