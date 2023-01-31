Two-vehicle crash on I-77 south ends with one vehicle in a ditch
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-77 south near mile maker 183 in Williamstown Tuesday morning.
The call for the crash came in just before 8 a.m.
One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch in the median of the roadway.
No one was hurt during the crash, according to the Williamstown Mayor/Fire Chief Paul Jordan
The Williamstown Sheriff’s Department, Williamstown Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services all responded to the scene.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
