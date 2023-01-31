Two-vehicle crash on I-77 south ends with one vehicle in a ditch

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-77 south near mile maker 183 in Williamstown Tuesday morning.

The call for the crash came in just before 8 a.m.

One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch in the median of the roadway.

No one was hurt during the crash, according to the Williamstown Mayor/Fire Chief Paul Jordan

The Williamstown Sheriff’s Department, Williamstown Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services all responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

