Two-vehicle crash leads to one person taken to the hospital

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash occurred on Emerson Ave. near Corbitt hill Rd. in Waverly Tuesday morning.

The call for the crash came in around 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the red truck was entrapped in his vehicle, but he was able to self-extricate himself through the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to Camden Clark Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the white truck was uninjured during the crash.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office, St. Marys Police Department, Waverly Fire Department, Williamstown Fire Department, Belmont Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services all responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.