Washington State Community College creates new career pathway for social services students

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College is looking at a new way to provide more opportunity to its social services students. The commuter college is partnering with the University of Cincinnati for a brand career pathway program for social services students.

As these students will get the opportunity to transfer their Associate degree credits they’ve earned through Washington State, and finish the final two years of their four-year degree plan through University of Cincinnati’s online social work program.

Officials with the school say that this provides students with a new way of staying in the area and finishing up their Bachelor’s degree.

“It’s a benefit to this region specifically because those students get to then get into the workforce, work within their area of expertise. And then work for an organization to focusing on social services and then earning their bachelor’s degree,” says Washington State Community College dean of transfer and public service, Dr. Jona Rinard.

Officials with the college say that this option is an affordable method in getting students to their goal of a Bachelor’s.

The agreement serves to support not only current demand, but the needs of the future. The federal government predicts career prospects in this field will demonstrate a 16-percent growth rate. This figure represents more than double the average employment growth projected for all occupations through 2026.

“This finalized agreement reflects the University of Cincinnati’s commitment and partnership with Washington State Community College, to ensure students in WSCC’s Associates of Arts / Social Service Transfer program are able to maximize the benefit of their hard academic work to fulfill their continued educational goal of achieving a Bachelor of Social Work degree,” says Dr. Wayne Kinney, Program Director at UC. “We are very excited to be a part of these learners’ continued educational journeys and feel confident learners will find UC a very welcoming community ready to support them every step of the way.”

