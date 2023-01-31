WV WIC announces infant formula changes

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WV WIC will only offer Similac products, effective March 1, 2023.

WV WIC will continue to allow larger sized cans of Similac products to be purchased through April 30, 2023.

In March 2022, WV WIC expanded allowable sizes, brands, and types of formula available for purchase with eWIC benefits. This change was permitted while Abbott Nutrition made new formulas and dispersed products to grocery stores. In July 2022, Abbott Nutrition reopened their manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan.

“WV WIC is committed to providing our WIC families with nutritious foods, including infant formula,” said Heidi Staats, Director of DHHR’s Office of Nutrition Services. “WV WIC will continue to work with our retailers and Abbott Nutrition to ensure adequate supply of approved infant formula remains on West Virginia’s grocery shelves.”

WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods. The program also provides nutrition and breastfeeding education and referrals to health and social services. To find a WIC clinic >>> CLICK HERE.

