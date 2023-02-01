3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.

West Virginia has now had a total of 7,852 people die from COVID-19, officials said.

There are currently 830 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Nine of West Virginia’s 55 counties are “yellow” on the County Alert Map. The other 46 are in the “green.”

“While all COVID deaths are tragic, today’s report which includes an infant is especially heartbreaking,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The best we can do for our friends and loved ones is to continue to stay current on vaccines and encourage them to do the same.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (12), Berkeley (52), Boone (24), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (32), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (1), Fayette (12), Gilmer (0), Grant (6), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (13), Hancock (5), Hardy (7), Harrison (35), Jackson (11), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (45), Lewis (6), Lincoln (7), Logan (15), McDowell (8), Marion (46), Marshall (17), Mason (14), Mercer (27), Mineral (10), Mingo (9), Monongalia (50), Monroe (29), Morgan (6), Nicholas (15), Ohio (26), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (3), Preston (5), Putnam (17), Raleigh (75), Randolph (16), Ritchie (5), Roane (4), Summers (18), Taylor (6), Tucker (16), Tyler (0), Upshur (14), Wayne (15), Webster (2), Wetzel (4), Wirt (1), Wood (23), Wyoming (18). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, officials said. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19.

At this time, officials said one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

