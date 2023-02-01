Academic Achiever: Ian Sasyn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ian Sasyn is a senior at Parkersburg High School. He participates in a variety of extracurricular activities and has a GPA of around 4.25.

Ian said he feels as though his successes in school and in his extracurricular activities have gotten easier to achieve over time.

“It gets easier as you go on. Starting in middle school is when it started to get easier. I think, backtracking really far back, elementary school was really hard, then middle school was like, ‘okay, I’m starting to figure my routine and stuff out.’ And by the time I got to high school, my academics weren’t too hard, so I was able to pick up a lot of other extracurriculars.

Currently, one of his favorite classes is his AP Physics 2 course.

His interest in science has influenced his college plans.

“I plan on majoring, or dual majoring in aerospace and mechanical engineering, which’ll be about four, maybe four and a half years of college. But that’s alright.”

In addition to his classes, Ian is on the PHS swim team and participates in academic extracurriculars as well.

“I obviously swim, I do club and high school team, and I am planning hopefully to swim in college if I’m able to, and hopefully get our high school record, which is like a 59, 60 in the 100 breast,” Sasyn said. “Hopefully I’m able to get that this year, I’ve been working at it for the last four years now. So that’s a goal of mine. As for what other things I do outside of swim, I’m part of physics club. And I help out also in Science Olympiad with our school, which is also quite fun.”

Ian said his success comes with a lot of hard work.

“On a normal day I’d have to wake up at 4:50, 5:00, then I come to practice before school. And then I get ready for school at the Y, then I go to school for six hours I think it is, then in between whenever I’m at lunch of whatever I study for whatever it is I have that day, and then study after school right before my practices, and then I practice after school till about 5:45-ish, and then after that I go home and I do homework and I try to be in bed by 10 so I can do it again the next day.”

Ian made sure to single out some figures in his life who’ve helped him along the way.

“Definitely my current two coaches David and Emily, my high school and club coach, have helped tremendously over the last four years of my high school swimming career and my club career. Also for teachers, I would have to say Mrs. Berry. She’s my physics and my chem teacher and she’s just amazing and challenges me every day.

David Adams, one of his swim coaches, told WTAP that coaching someone like Ian is a rare blessing, and that Ian makes a difficult sport more enjoyable for everyone who gets to work with him.

Chase Campbell, WTAP News.

