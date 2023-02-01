Armed Women of America empowers women to take their safety into their own hands

Armed Women of America is a national organization of female instructors teaching women how to protect themselves.
Armed Women of America is a national organization of female instructors teaching women how to protect themselves.(Jessamy Bright)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Armed Women of America is a national organization of female instructors teaching women how to protect themselves.

Jessamy Bright is a local gun and safety instructor.

Bright is a board member and the local Middleport chapter leader for Armed Women of America. She also has her own training company where she offers concealed carry classes.

Bright says the focus of these groups is to empower women and teach them how to protect themselves.

Bright says the group does this through hands-on learning - like meetings at the shooting ranges, and educational trainings - like breaking down laws in the state.

“It’s a complex topic that I think a lot of people want to take one part out and if you just teach someone how to use a firearm safely, that’s fantastic- but the mindset has to be there. Awareness and your other skills that aren’t firearms… as far as self-defense, that’s super important,” says Jessamy Bright.

Even without training, she says there are steps you can take to better protect yourself.

“Making sure that when you’re out and about that you’re paying attention to who’s there, what they’re doing and in context.. Does it match what needs to be happening. If something is above or below the baseline feel for that place wherever you are then that should be a clue for you that you need to pay a little bit more attention to that. Awareness is going to help head things off at the pass sometimes. You’ll have more lead time to take care of things that come up if you’re paying attention and you’re not on your phone.”

When asked why it’s important for women to feel empowered and learn these safety tricks, Bright says your life is worth protecting.

“Well it’s your life and you’re worth protecting right? So I love giving ladies the tools to be safe. To learn and grow and be more confident in their skills and that’s going to make them a more confident person overall. Which is awesome.”

Bright says self-defense is for everyone. In her training and in the Armed Women of America’s training, trainers use each person’s life and their own goals to figure out the best approaches to self-defense.

You can e-mail the Southeast Ohio Chapter here: awa.southeastohio@gmail.com.

Armed Women of America

For information on Jessamy’s Patronus business you can visit the website or email jessamybright@gma
il.com

Patronus Training
Armed Women of American, Southeast Ohio Chapter Facebook

