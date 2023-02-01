Friends of the Barlow Library set to hold book sale

Barlow book sale
Barlow book sale(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Barlow Branch Library is getting ready for their semi-annual book sale.

Friends of the Barlow Library holds a book sale every month, but this month is their large three day event.

They have everything from Fiction to Non-Fiction and books for young readers.

Branch Manager Anna Henry talked about why they hold book sales.

“(We hope) they get more into reading and enjoy books. We have tons of them, and there are times we are willing to donate some. We don’t like to totally get rid of them so if we can help them find a new home, that’s great,” said Henry.

The book sale will be in the library basement from 9 am to 1 pm on Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm on Friday, and 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday.

For more information and to find out other events visit Washington County Public Library.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Local teacher under investigation
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Over a pound a meth found during search warrant execution in Washington County
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
A two-vehicle crash occurred on Emerson Ave. near Corbitt hill Rd. in Waverly Tuesday morning.
Two-vehicle crash leads to one person taken to the hospital
A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-77 south near mile maker 183 in Williamstown Tuesday morning.
Two-vehicle crash on I-77 south ends with one vehicle in a ditch

Latest News

Fundraiser to help increase reward for information on Judy Petty case
Fundraiser to help increase reward for information on Judy Petty case
Part One of WTAP's series - Looking at the importance of raising awareness of cancer in the...
Igniting the Conversation Part 3: Actions being taken at the Legislative levels
Armed Women of America is a national organization of female instructors teaching women how to...
Armed Women of America empowers women to take their safety into their own hands
Ice causes crash in Vienna
Ice caused a crash in Vienna Wednesday