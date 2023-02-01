Friends of the Barlow Library set to hold book sale

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Barlow Branch Library is getting ready for their semi-annual book sale.

Friends of the Barlow Library holds a book sale every month, but this month is their large three day event.

They have everything from Fiction to Non-Fiction and books for young readers.

Branch Manager Anna Henry talked about why they hold book sales.

“(We hope) they get more into reading and enjoy books. We have tons of them, and there are times we are willing to donate some. We don’t like to totally get rid of them so if we can help them find a new home, that’s great,” said Henry.

The book sale will be in the library basement from 9 am to 1 pm on Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm on Friday, and 10 am to 1 pm on Saturday.

For more information and to find out other events visit Washington County Public Library.

