Fundraiser to help increase reward for information on Judy Petty case

WTAP News @ 6 - Fundraiser to help increase reward for information on Judy Petty case
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There is a fundraiser this Saturday to help raise the reward money for the Judy Petty case.

A team of investigators called “Safe Haven” will be hosting a fundraiser this saturday to add to the reward for information about her death.

February 10th will mark the 15-year anniversary of when she was found dead and her family’s farm that had burnt to the ground.

Members of the safe haven team and the Petty family will be at the north end tavern and brewery on Saturday from one to 4 p.m.

