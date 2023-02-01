Herd announces 2023 football recruiting class

12 new players will be coming from high school and 13 are transfers
12 new players will be coming from high school and 13 are transfers(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall released the names of the 25 student athletes who will make up the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon. There are a dozen high school signees including Jaden Yates who is an early enrollee. He’s the son of Marshall Hall of Famer Max Yates and said during his first press conference that he’s excited to blaze his own trail in Huntington. 13 players are transferring from other schools including former WV state player of the year J.J. Roberts who is coming from Wake Forest.

“I’m really excited about this class!” Huff said. “We were able to attract some quality people, students and players to Marshall University. The young men in this class will help us continue toward our championship goals as a program while also serving as intricate pieces of this university and community.”

Here’s more from the Herd from the newscast that aired Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Local teacher under investigation
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Over a pound a meth found during search warrant execution in Washington County
A two-vehicle crash occurred on Emerson Ave. near Corbitt hill Rd. in Waverly Tuesday morning.
Two-vehicle crash leads to one person taken to the hospital
A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-77 south near mile maker 183 in Williamstown Tuesday morning.
Two-vehicle crash on I-77 south ends with one vehicle in a ditch

Latest News

Scores from November 30
Scoreboard: February 1, 2023
Rickie Allen signs to CWRU
Rickie Allen signs with Case Western Reserve University Spartans football team
SAW: Trent Taylor
Student Athlete of the Week: Trent Taylor
Brad Ullman
WVGA Executive Director Brad Ullman leaves for LIV Golf