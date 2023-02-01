Ice caused a crash in Vienna Wednesday

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A road was temporarily closed in Vienna following a crash Wednesday morning.

The call came in at 11:30 AM for a two vehicle crash on the 1600 block of Woodland Drive in Vienna according to Lieutenant Cole with Vienna Police Department.

One vehicle hit a patch of ice and slid into the other.

One person was transported to the WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The road was reopened at 12:30 PM after Vienna City Street Department treated the ice.

Agencies that responded included Vienna Police Department, Vienna Fire Department, St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services, and Aaron’s Towing.

