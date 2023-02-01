Marietta gets $400,000 for the Community Development Block Grant Program

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The City of Marietta’s 2023 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan is underway.

Marietta is an entitlement city that receives a yearly Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to carry out the Marietta CDBG Program.

The intent of the program is to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, principally for persons of low and moderate-income, according to the program’s policies and procedures manual. Records indicate that Marietta will receive approximately $400,000 in CDBG Entitlement funds for 2023.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher says the program also supports city compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in admission to, access to, or operation of city programs, services or activities.

Mayor Schlicher says neglect by previous city administrations has contributed to the need for numerous ADA resurfacing projects.

Mayor Schlicher says he expects the project list to grow as additional funding and resources are made available.

