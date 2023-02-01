Marietta gets $400,000 for the Community Development Block Grant Program

The City of Marietta's 2023 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan is underway.
The City of Marietta's 2023 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan is underway.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The City of Marietta’s 2023 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan is underway.

Marietta is an entitlement city that receives a yearly Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to carry out the Marietta CDBG Program.

The intent of the program is to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, principally for persons of low and moderate-income, according to the program’s policies and procedures manual. Records indicate that Marietta will receive approximately $400,000 in CDBG Entitlement funds for 2023.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher says the program also supports city compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in admission to, access to, or operation of city programs, services or activities.

Mayor Schlicher says neglect by previous city administrations has contributed to the need for numerous ADA resurfacing projects.

Mayor Schlicher says he expects the project list to grow as additional funding and resources are made available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael's robbery
UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
Southern Local teacher under investigation
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
A Work of Heart business contract will soon come to an end
A Work of Heart’s contract with the Grand Central Mall will come to an end after 14 years of business
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests suspect who planned school shooting
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. arrests suspect who planned school shooting
West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools

Latest News

Washington State Community College creates new career pathway for social services students
Washington State Community College creates new career pathway for social services students
W.Va. senate passes SB 282
West Virginia Senate passes bill to establish the West Virginia Guardian program
Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine holds State of the State address
Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine holds State of the State address
Part One of WTAP's series - Looking at the importance of raising awareness of cancer in the...
Igniting the Conversation Part 2: Types of exposures and what’s being done to help