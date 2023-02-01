Obituary: Conaway, A Bertram

A Bertram Conaway, 95, of Harrisville, died Jan. 31, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

He was born in Pullman, WV, on May 14, 1927, the son of the late Omar P. and Mary Davisson Conaway.

Bert graduated from Harrisville High School in 1948 and was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Germany with the military police.  He retired from Pennzoil and enjoyed farming and raising cattle, and being with his grandchildren.  He accepted the Lord at Indian Creek Baptist Church and attended St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Harrisville.  He was a member of Harris-Ritchie Post 3554 VFW.

He is survived by children, Diane Braun (Tom) of St. Marys and Michael Conaway (Beth) of Newport, OH; grandchildren, Lynn Braun, David Braun, Joshua Conaway, and John Mark Conaway; great-grandchildren, Mia, Lawson, Isaac, Titus, Silas, Genesis, Karson, Kaisyn and Keyera; sisters, Anerl Leggett of Elkview, WV and Carolyn Brown of Charles Town, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

Bert was preceded in death by three wives, Frances Michael, Peggy Sherwood, and Irene Moats, and sisters, Nita Merl Conaway and Noma Leggett.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Saturday,  Feb. 4, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, with Rev. Bill Dawson officiating.  Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery with military rites by Harris-Ritchie Post 3554 and the WV Honor Guard.  Friends may visit the funeral home Friday from 4-8 PM and Saturday from 12-1 PM.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.  In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. Luke’s UM Preschool, 320 E. Main St., Harrisville, WV 26362.

