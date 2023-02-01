Obituary: Friend, Barbara Jean

Barbara Jean Friend, 81, of Washington, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2023, at the home of her Daughter and Son-In-Law.

God saw you getting tired; a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered, “Come with Me.”

She was born on May 18, 1941, in Deer Park, Maryland, the daughter of the late Rex and Clara Miner Snyder.

She was a 1960 Graduate of Southern Garrett High School. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Her unwavering faith was a true inspiration to her family and friends.

She always worked to help support herself and her family. In Maryland, she worked for her sister in her restaurant for a while and for Baltimore Uniform for nine years in the payroll department. When she moved to the area, she worked for Hallmark for 24 years as the Manager of Evanson’s Hallmark in Grand Central Mall, and when ownership changed, the store name changed to Heidi’s Hallmark. After retiring, she worked part-time for Love and Care Assisted Living, where she met and made dear friends.

She enjoyed watching westerns on TV and doing her Bible word search and crossword puzzles. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and even through challenging times, her home was always filled with laughter.

She so loved and adored her family, who are now left behind to cherish her memory: her two daughters, Teresa Smith (David “Bubba”), of Washington, and Denise Johnson (Tony), of Washington; two grandsons, Derek Johnson and Noah Smith (Lexi); one great-grandson, Parker Smith; a sister, Marguerite Sanchez (Mario); one brother, Ike Snyder (Shirley); and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, her husband, and her son (Tony).

A special Thank You to her family and friends, who were always so kind to check in on her, and to her Housecalls Hospice team for your support, care, and respectfulness.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mineral Wells Church of Christ.

